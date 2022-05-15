Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Sells 152 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,576,000 after purchasing an additional 214,016 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,686,000 after acquiring an additional 91,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,607,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,778,000 after acquiring an additional 204,287 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.14. The company had a trading volume of 326,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,766. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average of $102.32. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

