Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Takes $211,000 Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 441.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period.

GNMA stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $46.04. 62,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,588. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

