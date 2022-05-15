Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $36.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.17.

Get Valvoline alerts:

NYSE:VVV opened at $29.17 on Thursday. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The company had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 21.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 67.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 95,051 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 101.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 89,841 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valvoline (Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.