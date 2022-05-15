Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $565.46 million, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.59.
In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $84,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $133,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,015 shares of company stock worth $334,662 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
