Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $565.46 million, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $84,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $133,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,015 shares of company stock worth $334,662 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

