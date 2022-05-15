Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SWM Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,161,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 75,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.55. 22,442,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,426,748. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

