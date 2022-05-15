Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $34,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,243,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $8.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.81. 1,611,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,505. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.46. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $224.16 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.