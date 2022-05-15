Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,754. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.37 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.79.

