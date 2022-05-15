Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Makes New $208,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,919,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,489,000 after acquiring an additional 390,113 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Danaher by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 70,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Danaher by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90,063 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $249.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.46 and its 200-day moving average is $289.43. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

