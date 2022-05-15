VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the April 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 4.51% of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of CEY opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $25.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

