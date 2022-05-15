Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Stake Raised by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) by 116.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,965 shares during the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates makes up about 2.8% of EMC Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. EMC Capital Management owned 0.77% of Vintage Wine Estates worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter worth $124,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 13.92.

Shares of VWE stock traded up 0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 7.99. 354,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.85. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a one year low of 7.60 and a one year high of 13.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 799.80.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported 0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.26 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 83.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 81.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

