Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Vintage Wine Estates to post earnings of 0.06 per share for the quarter.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of 0.26 by -0.09. The company had revenue of 83.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of 81.70 million. On average, analysts expect Vintage Wine Estates to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 7.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is 9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.90 million and a P/E ratio of 799.80. Vintage Wine Estates has a 1 year low of 7.60 and a 1 year high of 13.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VWE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 1,373.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter valued at $119,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 13.92.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

