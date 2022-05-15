VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $558,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VIZIO by 1,388.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 26,938 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VIZIO by 11,265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VIZIO by 15,442.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 30,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

