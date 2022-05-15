Wagerr Market Capitalization Hits $3.19 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $483.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,201,279 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars.

