Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Update

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the third quarter worth $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Waldencast Acquisition by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 15,980 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Waldencast Acquisition by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 971,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 87,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000.

Shares of Waldencast Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Waldencast Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

