Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,631,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Alphabet by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 695,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,558,000 after buying an additional 53,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,150,147,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 155.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,715 shares of company stock worth $84,154,881. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $67.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,330.31. 1,486,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,600. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,202.27 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,579.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2,740.59.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

