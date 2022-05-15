Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 453.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,451 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after acquiring an additional 341,661 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $148.05. 6,646,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,707,529. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $407.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.67.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

