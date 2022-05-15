Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $135.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.16.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $107.33 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.86. The company has a market cap of $195.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

