Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Lifted to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $31.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WBD. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.53%. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Zaslav bought 50,200 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $1,000,486.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,093,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,584,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 25,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 481,527 shares in the company, valued at $9,606,463.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 206,862 shares of company stock worth $3,959,897. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

