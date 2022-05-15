Warp Finance (WARP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $231,279.00

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 134.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. Warp Finance has a market cap of $250,573.27 and approximately $231,279.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $53.61 or 0.00176797 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001401 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

