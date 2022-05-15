Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

NYSE WMK opened at $80.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.28. Weis Markets has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $86.75.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Weis Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 36.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Weis Markets in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Weis Markets by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.