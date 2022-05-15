Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $176.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.58.

ASND stock opened at $83.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $61.58 and a one year high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,281.45% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $1,428,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $237,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $14,083,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 444,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,170,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after acquiring an additional 80,988 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

