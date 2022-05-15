Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.12.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $17.33 on Thursday. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

