Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the April 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DMO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 37,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,323. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $16.29.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMO. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.