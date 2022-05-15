Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Reaches $142.84 on Major Exchanges

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for approximately $142.84 or 0.00473922 BTC on major exchanges. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $17,313.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.90 or 0.00523890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036294 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,298.23 or 1.96740730 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004688 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

