Winfield Associates Inc. Makes New $282,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,908 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.91. 6,549,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,199,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $107.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

