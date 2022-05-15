Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 2,250 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Winfield Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,365,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,321,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 532,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 49,989 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.48. 15,708,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,131,354. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

