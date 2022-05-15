Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on WING. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.72.

Shares of WING stock opened at $80.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.92. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $72.19 and a 52 week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In related news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Wingstop by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Wingstop by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 641.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

