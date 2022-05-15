WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 2,315 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 156.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in EMCOR Group by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME opened at $102.31 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.72 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.80 and a 200-day moving average of $119.01.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.17). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EME has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

