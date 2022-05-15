WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 3,529 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 391.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $464,854,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,400 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,606,000 after acquiring an additional 799,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,807,000 after acquiring an additional 777,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.12.

DOCU stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.13.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

