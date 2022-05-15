WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 502.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 29,850 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 312,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 107,287 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,769,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THS. TheStreet downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.37. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

