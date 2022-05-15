WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 173.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Hubbell by 7.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,787,000 after purchasing an additional 152,363 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1,077.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,868,000 after purchasing an additional 541,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several analysts have commented on HUBB shares. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $194.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.76 and a 1 year high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Hubbell Profile (Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.