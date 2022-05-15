WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 15,642 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBH. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth about $109,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBH. StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $23.47.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

