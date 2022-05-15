WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 21,746 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 158.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 21,746 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 10.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -56.42, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RRC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

