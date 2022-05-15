WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,554 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.1% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 4,081,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,069,000 after buying an additional 439,266 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.7% during the third quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,982,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,133,000 after buying an additional 447,736 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 491.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,258,000 after buying an additional 1,191,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 129.1% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,538,000 after buying an additional 712,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.95.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a market cap of $895.42 million, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.73. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix Profile (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.