WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $685,000 in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,543 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.25.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $83.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day moving average is $93.50. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

