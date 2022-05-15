WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $713,000 Investment in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 66.05 and a quick ratio of 66.05.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 70.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.13%.

ARI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

