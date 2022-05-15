WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 367 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $329,575,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,017,000 after buying an additional 419,321 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,375,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,704,000 after buying an additional 47,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,490,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $168.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $156.53 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.16 and a 200-day moving average of $188.55.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

