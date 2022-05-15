WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,618,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,908,000 after buying an additional 114,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,749,000 after buying an additional 1,058,652 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,184,000 after buying an additional 4,854,678 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,814,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,145,000 after buying an additional 947,166 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,914,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,747,000 after buying an additional 367,113 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGN opened at $34.94 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.85.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.35. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

