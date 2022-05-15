Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $442.68 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) will post sales of $442.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $432.00 million and the highest is $450.20 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $408.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wintrust Financial.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

Wintrust Financial stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.65. 287,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,397. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average is $93.50. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $65.66 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,575.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,317,000 after buying an additional 75,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,336,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,894,000 after buying an additional 36,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,928,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,509,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,877,000 after buying an additional 111,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,029,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.