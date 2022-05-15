WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,159,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,902 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.38% of WNS worth $102,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of WNS by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in WNS by 45.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after buying an additional 322,680 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WNS by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,020,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,059,000 after buying an additional 176,790 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in WNS by 7.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 958,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,436,000 after buying an additional 63,270 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.00.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

WNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

