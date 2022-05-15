Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) will report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.96. Workday reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.34.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $594,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,253,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,442,533.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Workday by 300.1% in the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after acquiring an additional 266,723 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Workday by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 75.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after buying an additional 165,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $10.37 on Friday, hitting $182.29. 3,815,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,822.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.76. Workday has a 1-year low of $168.90 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

