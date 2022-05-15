Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $308.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $308.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

WDAY traded up $10.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,815,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,020. Workday has a 52 week low of $168.90 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.61 and its 200-day moving average is $246.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,822.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $1,095,448.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,214.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,556,919.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,877,116.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

