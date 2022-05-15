Wrapped BNB Market Capitalization Tops $1.50 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $296.72 or 0.00991984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $563.79 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.65 or 0.00527060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00035708 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,545.18 or 1.99072436 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008654 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,058,683 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

