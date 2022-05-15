Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.46.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $7.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.27. 5,999,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,255. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.97. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $136.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.41) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

