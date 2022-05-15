Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Down 57.6% in April

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the April 15th total of 61,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 105,833 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Brands by 43.7% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 177,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter.

About Xcel Brands (Get Rating)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.