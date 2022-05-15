Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,818 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Xylem by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 721,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,582,000 after buying an additional 321,549 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Xylem by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,519,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,157,000 after buying an additional 254,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 3,414.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,151,000 after buying an additional 205,423 shares during the period. Covea Finance acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,012,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Xylem by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 361,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 194,343 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XYL. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.90.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

