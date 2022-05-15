Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $412.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YARIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yara International ASA from 500.00 to 540.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yara International ASA from 440.00 to 482.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS YARIY traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.78. 25,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,999. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $29.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.4046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.69%. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

