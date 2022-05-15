YFFII Finance Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges (YFFII)

YFFII Finance (YFFII) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, YFFII Finance has traded 63.4% lower against the US dollar. YFFII Finance has a market cap of $34.11 and $2,243.00 worth of YFFII Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFFII Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00105124 BTC.

About YFFII Finance

YFFII Finance (CRYPTO:YFFII) is a coin. YFFII Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000 coins. YFFII Finance’s official Twitter account is @yffiifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFFII Finance is yffii.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFFII describes itself as the original vision of yearn.finance (YFI). “

Buying and Selling YFFII Finance

