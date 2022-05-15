Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on YTEN. Univest Sec started coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Yield10 Bioscience has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 64.40% and a negative net margin of 2,081.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

