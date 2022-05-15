Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of YRD opened at $1.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $154.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 27,074 shares in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

